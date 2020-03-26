New Mexico reaches settlement with foster youth, advocates

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has reached a settlement with foster youth and their advocates that will allow for the creation of a trauma response system for all children in state custody.

The Human Services Department and state child welfare officials announced the agreement in a statement on Thursday.

It calls for building a statewide community-based behavioral health system that all children and families will have access to and implementing training for staff, foster parents and others who serve children affected by trauma.

The settlement comes in a 2018 case that alleged youth in the New Mexico foster care system lacked safe, stable placements and behavioral health services.