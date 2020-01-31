New Mexico ranchers say hungry elk are damaging property

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some northern New Mexico ranchers are asking state wildlife managers to do something about the herds of elk they say are damaging property and eating the hay they had stockpiled for cattle over the winter.

Members of the Northern New Mexico Stockman’s Association reported the damage to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish earlier this week and notified the agency that they would have to start shooting the animals.

State law allows for landowners to remove animals that are causing damage.

Biologists say heavy snowpack is likely causing the elk to move into lower elevations that include private property.