New Mexico puts oil and gas firms on notice due to methane

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico environmental officials say special infrared cameras have turned up potential emissions violations by several oil and gas operators.

The Environment Department has conducted flyover inspections using the cameras.

That footage along with other images gathered by citizens are included on the department’s online interactive methane map.

In response, the agency has sent written notices to the companies asking for an explanation about the emissions and requesting corrections be made.

If the companies don’t respond, the state says it may launch an investigation or assess civil penalties.