New Mexico puts bilingual signs at lakes on invasive species

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has erected its first-ever bilingual Spanish-English billboards at two lakes around invasive species.

The state Department of Game and Fish announced this month officials posted two billboards at Elephant Butte Lake and a third at Caballo Lake.

The signs inform boaters in English and Spanish to “clean, drain and dry” their watercraft and that watercraft needs an inspection when encountering an open inspection station.

Inspecting watercraft is the first defense against accidentally transporting aquatic invasive species like zebra and quagga mussels into New Mexico waters.

The bilingual signs are funded by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.