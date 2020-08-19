New Mexico pushes forward with emergency voting reforms

A voter, left, provide a signature to receive a ballot at a makeshift polling station inside a parking garage in Santa Fe, N.M., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The arrangements by Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar allow for greater social distancing and air circulation to guard against transmission of the coronavirus and avoids possible contamination of Santa Fe County government offices. Early in-person voting in New Mexico’s June 2 primary began as election authorities encourage absentee balloting by mail. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico election regulators are moving forward with an initiative that allows voters to trace mail-in ballots with the use of an individualized bar code in cooperation with the U.S. Postal Service.

Officials with the New Mexico secretary of state’s office briefed state lawmakers Tuesday on new election procedures that respond to the coronavirus pandemic and a surging reliance on voting by absentee ballot.

State Elections Director Mandy Vigil expressed relief at Tuesday’s announcement by the U.S. postmaster general that he would halt operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned could disrupt November elections.