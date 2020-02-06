New Mexico pueblo’s housing for teachers poses hazards

ZUNI PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — Housing units designed for teachers to alleviate a teacher shortage on a Native American pueblo in western New Mexico are posing hazards and are in dire need of repairs.

The Gallup Independent reports that teacher housing on Zuni Pueblo have poor foundations, lack of erosion control mechanisms, and need updated pipes.

The Zuni Public School District has a total of 86 homes for teachers in its inventory.

These homes include 36 houses built north of Zuni High School in 2002 by an Albuquerque company that installed overhead plumbing with little to no insulation.

The structures were built without taking into consideration Zuni Pueblo’s particular needs and location.