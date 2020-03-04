New Mexico prosecutor resigns after DUI, firearms arrest

ROSWELL, N.M. (Hobbs News-Sun) — A southeastern New Mexico prosecutor has resigned following his arrest for aggravated drunken driving and negligent use of a firearm.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s office prosecutor Jonathan Michael Thomas stepped down Saturday after getting arrested in Chaves County on Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, a sheriff’s deputy said Thomas was found in a car with a strong odor of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.

The deputy says Thomas refused to perform field sobriety tests and informed the deputy he had a firearm at his waist.

District Attorney Dianna Luce says the criminal case has been sent to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s office for prosecution.

It was not known if Thomas had an attorney.