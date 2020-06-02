New Mexico primary election is tomorrow

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The State of New Mexico’s Primary Election is Tuesday, June 2.

Voters will be casting their votes for the Presidential Primary and for candidates in the races for Senate and House of Representatives on the state and national level.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. mountain time.

Social distancing guidelines are going to be in place for polling locations, and election officials will be wearing personal protective equipment.

