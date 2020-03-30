New Mexico primary challengers face uphill fight amid virus

In this Feb. 17, 2020, photo, Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, right, talks to a staffer at the New Mexico Roundhouse in Santa Fe, N.M. Restrictions limiting person-to-person contact to stop the spread of COVID-19 is hindering Democratic primary challengers seeking to unseat incumbent state lawmakers like Cervantes. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Restrictions limiting person-to-person contact to stop the spread of COVID-19 is hindering Democratic primary challengers seeking to unseat incumbent state lawmakers in New Mexico.

Challengers are barred for weeks from campaigning by knocking on doors and shaking hands at public events.

Instead, many are moving to aggressive social media pushes, multiple mailers, and virtual town halls.

Most Democratic voters in the state’s closed primary system tend to be older, and many live in rural areas where broadband internet access and cell service is limited.

But candidate Carrie Hamblen says voters are more connected online than ever before.

She’s seeking to oust Sen. Mary Kay Papen — one of the most powerful Democratic incumbents in the New Mexico Senate.