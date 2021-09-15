New Mexico police investigate after person found dead on I-40 frontage road

BARD, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) reported that it is investigating the death of a person found on the I-40 frontage road near milepost 361 in Quay County.

According to the NMSP, classified as an “unattended death”, the NMSP Investigations Bureau received a report of the body on Sept. 6. The person was sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for “positive identification and determination of cause and manner of death.”

The investigation was noted as active by police.

