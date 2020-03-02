New Mexico police investigate after man dies in custody

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police are investigating the death of a man who led Las Cruces police on a foot chase and was taken into custody after one officer used a Taser.

Medical investigators have yet to determine the cause of death.

Authorities say a Las Cruces police officer pulled over a pickup truck early Saturday and discovered that a man inside the vehicle had a warrant out for his arrest.

When the officer asked him to get out of the truck, he fled and police followed.

Authorities say he was eventually handcuffed but officers noticed soon after that he was unresponsive.