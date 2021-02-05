New Mexico police ask for help searching for missing, in danger, woman

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Sunland Park Police Department (SPPD) has issued a Silver Alert, asking for help finding Margarita Paz.

Paz is a fifty-two-year old woman, 4’5” tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Paz was last seen around 8:00 p.m. on Feb. 2, leaving 117 4th Street in Sunland Park. She was last seen wearing blue pants, white shoes, and a white sweater.

Margarita Paz is missing and believed to be in danger if not located.

Anyone with any information regarding this Silver Alert is asked to call SPPD at 575-589-6600.