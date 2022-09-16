TAOS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police released information on the arrest of a Taos man for what officials said was his eighth offense of driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs.

According to the department, a New Mexico State Police officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at around 10 p.m. on Sunday on Tewa Street in Taos. After making contact with the driver, 60-year-old Pete Pedroncelli, the department said the officer smelled “a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.” After a DWI investigation, officials said Pedroncelli was taken into custody.

Officials reported that a criminal history search showed that Pedroncelli had been arrested and convicted seven times for DWI offenses. While Pedroncelli refused to provide a breath sample, officials said that a search warrant was approved and executed for his blood. He was booked into the Taos County Adult Detention Center and charged with “Aggravated Driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and or drug.”

“The New Mexico State Police is committed to keeping New Mexico’s roads and highways safe from impaired drivers.” said officials, “If you see a vehicle, and you suspect the driver is under the influence, contact your local law enforcement agency immediately. You can also dial #DWI (#394) from a cellphone, or call 911.”