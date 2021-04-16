New Mexico passes 4,000 COVID-19 related deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, New Mexico state health officials announced that 4,001 citizens of New Mexico have died due to COVID-19.

“Today’s sad milestone reminds us of what we have been through as a state and as a country,” said New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins. “This is not just another number – they are our neighbors, our fellow New Mexicans. We grieve for them and their families. It also underscores the need for us to remain cautious in the weeks and months ahead.”

DOH officials urge New Mexico citizens to continue following all DOH and CDC-recommended COVID-19 protocols, including:

Wearing a mask that covers their nose and mouth.

Staying 6 feet apart from others outside of their household.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to them.

Avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

Washing their hands often with soap and water or using hand sanitizer if soap and water isn’t available.

“While New Mexico is leading the nation in vaccinations and staying vigilant with COVID-safe practices, we are not out of the woods. There is still much work still to be done. We need to remain vigilant if we are going to beat COVID,” said Dr. Collins.

Officials added that as of April 5th, all New Mexicans 16 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To register for the vaccine, click here.