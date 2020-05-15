New Mexico parishes to join retailers in phased opening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials with New Mexico’s largest Catholic diocese say parishes will be cautiously joining other entities as part of the state’s phased reopening plan.

Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester says based on the governor’s latest order, parishes will begin resuming normal operations this weekend.

Under the first phase of lifting the suspension of publicly attended Mass, attendance will be limited to 10% of a building’s capacity.

Masks, social distancing and increased cleaning also will be mandatory.

Wester says live-streamed and recorded Mass will still be offered.

New Mexico has more than 5,500 cases of COVID-19, with the northwest corner of the state still seeing surges.