NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Parents at Grady Municipal Schools are angry with a coach. The coach is accused of making some inappropriate comments to the volleyball team.

During a school board meeting last week, parents spoke out and claimed the coach in question gave players a list of “sins” and told players they would “burn in the eternal flames of hell” for things like “being gay.”

Superintendent Keith Durham said he can not “speak on personnel issues” but did state that “some type of action was taken” and finalized Thursday morning.

The superintendent said the meeting minutes won’t be available to the public until December 20.