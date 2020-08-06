New Mexico overhauls pandemic isolation rules for travelers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor is highlighting self-quarantine requirements for travelers entering or returning to the state while providing two new exceptions for people seeking medical care and those attending to essential parenting duties.

The executive order Thursday from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham mandates 14 days of isolation at a residence or lodging facility upon arrival or return to New Mexico — with broad exceptions for workers in essential businesses, the federal government and the airline industry.

State health officials are wrestling with how to cordon off New Mexico from neighboring states with higher infection rates and uncontained virus outbreaks.