New Mexico OK’s trust fund for early childhood initiatives

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed legislation that she says will clear the way for a monumental investment in the health, education and well-being of the state’s youngest children.

The creation of the early childhood trust fund was among the governor’s top priorities for the 30-day legislative session.

She signed the bill Tuesday during a ceremony at the Capitol.

The governor’s office says the fund will be launched with a general appropriation of $320 million that is included in the state budget bill that has yet to be approved.

It will be sustained by surplus oil and gas-related revenues.