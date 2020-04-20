New Mexico OKs 19K new jobless claims, count now up to 74K

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top workforce official say 19,000 unemployment applications were processed over the weekend as the state starts distributing the $600 federally subsidized boost to weekly benefits.

Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley said Monday that 74,000 people have been approved for unemployment benefits.

That does not include unemployment applications that have not been processed yet by residents who file taxes as self-employed or gig-economy workers.

The administration of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has emphasized the need for continued social distancing restrictions as it develops an economic recovery plan.

Health officials have confirmed at least 55 virus-related deaths and more than 1,800 infections.