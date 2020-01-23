New Mexico officials urge health providers to be vigilant

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials in New Mexico are urging health providers across the state to be proactive and vigilant as more than 500 cases of a new viral respiratory illness have been confirmed in China and elsewhere since an outbreak began last month.

State Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel says no cases have been detected in New Mexico but that the health care community needs to be attentive to every patient’s travel history and symptoms.

The illness comes from a newly identified type of coronavirus, which is a family of viruses that can cause the common cold as well as more serious illnesses.