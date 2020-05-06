New Mexico officials report more coronavirus cases, deaths

CORRECTS DATE MAY 1, NOT 5 – This Friday, May 1, 2020 photo shows a street in Gallup, N.M., following the governor’s order to go in lockdown that started Friday. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is ordering workers at retail stores and restaurants to wear face coverings as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, starting with larger retail stores and major grocery stores on Wednesday. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials say another 153 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, pushing the statewide total to nearly 4,300. Seven additional deaths were also reported Wednesday.

That includes four patients in McKinley County, a rural area in western New Mexico that accounts for nearly one-third of the state’s cases.

The county’s most populous city, Gallup, is under a lockdown aimed to curbing the spread.

During the pandemic, state officials say New Mexico agencies have delivered more than 5.4 million meals to children and youth, more than 293,000 meals to seniors and more than 400,000 pounds of food items to those communities most in need.