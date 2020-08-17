New Mexico officials report hantavirus case in Taos County

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A northern New Mexico man in his 50s is in the hospital after contracting hantavirus.

The New Mexico Health Department says the Taos County man reported that he had cleaned a rodent-infested shed about three weeks before he began to feel sick.

Hantavirus is a severe and sometimes fatal respiratory disease that is transmitted by infected rodents through exposure to their urine, droppings or saliva.

Early symptoms may look and feel like the flu or a stomach bug and include fever and muscle aches, possibly with chills, headache, nausea, vomiting.

Two of the three people who became infected in New Mexico last year died.

