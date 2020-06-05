New Mexico officials issue warning ahead of near record heat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials are warning residents and visitors of the potential for heat-related illnesses as forecasters predict more near record temperatures.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque reports that Friday will be another hot day with a few communities likely to hit triple digits.

Toasty temperatures are anticipated to last through the weekend. Data analysis from the state’s public health tracking program has found that even though temperatures in the upper 80s may not seem high, that’s the level historically at which half of the cases of people requiring treatment for heat-related illness in New Mexico have sought medical help.