New Mexico officials: Going outdoors OK but avoid gatherings

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials say it’s OK during the coronavirus outbreak to go outdoors but the closer to home the better.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration Friday issued guidelines saying people going outdoors should practice social distancing and be cautious about potential crowding at places like parks, trailheads and parking lots, particularly during the Easter weekend.

The governor’s office said social distancing will help stop the spread of the virus.

Authorities will be stationed at trailheads in Albuquerque to ensure people are following the rules.

Las Cruces is closing parks and placing barricades at entrances to discourage gatherings during the Easter weekend.