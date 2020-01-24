New Mexico officials call US water rollbacks ‘disastrous’

FILE – In this May 4, 2019, file photo, two kayakers float the Rio Grande through Corrales, New Mexico. New Mexico officials said Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, the Trump administration’s move to end federal protections for many of the nation’s millions of miles of streams, arroyos and wetlands will be “disastrous” for the Southwest state. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials say the Trump administration’s move to end federal protections for many of the nation’s millions of miles of streams, arroyos and wetlands will be ‘disastrous’ for the Southwest state.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has been a constant critic of the president, said Thursday that water is the most important natural resource for residents in the arid state, and stripping protections is an affront to all who call New Mexico home.

She says her office is considering legal options to prevent the rule from going into effect.