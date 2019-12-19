New Mexico officials ask for Endangered Species Act probe

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — County officials in New Mexico have asked for an investigation into alleged waste and mismanagement of public lands by federal wildlife agencies.

The Alamogordo Daily News reported Monday that Otero County commissioners made the allegations against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services and U.S. Forest Service in a letter.

County Public Land Use Advisory Council members say the letter referenced a Sept. 11 opinion by U.S. District Court Judge Raner Collins saying the two agencies were violating the Endangered Species Act.

