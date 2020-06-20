New Mexico official: No room for relaxing amid virus threat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of New Mexico’s top health officials said about one-quarter of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state involve people who had no symptoms.

Human Services Secretary David Scrase said that percentage represents a huge number when talking about a pandemic.

Scrase said Friday that New Mexico has been able to keep its cases from skyrocketing like Arizona, Texas and other states because it has kept in place the stay-at-home order and established other counter measures aimed at limiting spread.

New Mexico has 10,260 cases and officials say the rate of spread is on a downward trend.