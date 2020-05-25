New Mexico official: Mass gatherings may be out for a year

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state official says gatherings of more than 100 people may not be possible for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, creating a prospect that sports stadiums, concert halls and conference centers in the state could remain empty for months.

Tourism Secretary Jen Paul Schroer said it could be a year or 18 months before there’s either a vaccine or herd immunity.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Schroer spoke Thursday during a webinar Thursday on reopening the state’s hospitality industry.  

The state has nearly 6,800 cases with 308 deaths as of Saturday.

