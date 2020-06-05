New Mexico official inks leases for Western Spirit wind farm

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard has signed a series of leases with the developer of a proposed wind farm that is expected to generate at least $16 million in revenue for public schools and other trust land beneficiaries.

The State Land Office announced the approval of the five leases with Pattern Renewables on Thursday.

The company was the winning bidder in a February public auction for the right to develop nearly 26 square miles in Torrance County and Lincoln counties.

The wind farm will be able to generate enough to power for more than 15,000 homes annually.

The project will connect to the planned Western Spirit transmission line.