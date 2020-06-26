New Mexico official called on to resign over police shooting

FILE – In this July 10, 2019, file photo, Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis, front, chairs Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s cannabis legalization work group in the governor’s office in Santa Fe, N.M. Davis, one of Albuquerque’s most liberal city councilors and who has made police reform part of his agenda, faced calls to resign Thursday, June 25, 2020, over his 2004 shooting of a Black man as a Metropolitan Washington, D.C. officer. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — One of Albuquerque’s most liberal city councilors who has made police reform part of his agenda is facing calls to resign over his 2004 shooting of a Black man as a Metropolitan Washington, D.C., police officer.

The left-leaning ProgressNow New Mexico demanded Thursday that Pat Davis step down from his council seat and other positions.

The call came following a blog post by former Albuquerque Chief Public Safety Officer Pete Dinelli that detailed a 2006 federal lawsuit filed by the African American man that Davis shot.

Davis, who is white, dismissed those calls and said the man he shot later pleaded guilty to firearms charges.