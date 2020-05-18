Live Now
Gov. Abbot details state’s ‘continued safe and strategic’ reopening

New Mexico offers grants to boost youth outdoor access

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Outdoor Recreation Division for the first time is offering what it calls equity grants to local governments, tribes and nonprofit organizations to get more young people outside.

Officials say the Outdoor Equity Fund was created to foster stewardship for the state’s natural spaces and its cultural heritage particularly among low-income youth who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to experience the outdoors.

The application deadline is Aug. 1. The grants will range from $1,500 to $15,000 for entities with a plan to educate underrepresented youth about climate change and the environment. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss