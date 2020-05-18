New Mexico offers grants to boost youth outdoor access

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Outdoor Recreation Division for the first time is offering what it calls equity grants to local governments, tribes and nonprofit organizations to get more young people outside.

Officials say the Outdoor Equity Fund was created to foster stewardship for the state’s natural spaces and its cultural heritage particularly among low-income youth who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to experience the outdoors.

The application deadline is Aug. 1. The grants will range from $1,500 to $15,000 for entities with a plan to educate underrepresented youth about climate change and the environment.