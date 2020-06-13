New Mexico offers COVID-19 testing for utility workers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials are offering coronavirus testing for utility workers as part of a statewide effort to keep essential workers in various fields safe and healthy.

Friday’s announcement by the state Department of Health covers those workers who ensure critical infrastructure such as electrical, water and wastewater systems keep operating.

The special testing hours being set aside for utility workers also is meant to help the state with identifying, isolating and tracing new cases of COVID-19.

State officials say they are still working to reach their testing goals.

New Mexico has 9,526 cases and 426 people have died.