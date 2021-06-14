New Mexico offers $100 incentive for COVID-19 vaccination boosters, J&J shots

FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. With a green light from federal health officials, several states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, April 24. Among the venues where it’s being deployed is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where free vaccinations were available to anyone 18 or older. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – From June 14 through 17, New Mexicans who complete their vaccination series or receive a single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine may qualify for $100.

According to the New Mexico Department of Health (DOH), details and registration information can be found here, and those with questions can call 1-855-600-3453.

“New Mexico is so close to hitting our June 17th goal: 60% of New Mexicans 16 and over who have completed their vaccination series. We are excited to offer this additional incentive to get us over the finish line – and to reopen our state by July 1,” said DOH Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins.

The New Mexico DOH said that New Mexicans who have received at least one shot are also eligible for the Vax 2 the Max sweepstakes, including a total of $10 million in cash and other awards. The first drawings are set for June 18, with registration available here.

New Mexicans who have completed their vaccination series will be eligible for the grand prize drawing of $5 million, according to the New Mexico DOH, set for early August.

Eligibility for the $100 incentive is noted as limited to New Mexicans receiving a booster shot or the J&J vaccine from June 14 through June 17.

To qualify, New Mexicans must bring these to their appointments:

Proof of residency (an identification card, pay stub, utility bill, etc.)

Those receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna shot must provide a CDC vaccine card, or other proof of vaccination from their first shot. Vaccination cards for New Mexicans can be located here

New Mexicans will receive $100 either on-site, or to their home address, said the Department. Those whoa re under 18 years old must have a parent or guardian present to qualify. Recipients are also solely responsible for any taxes.