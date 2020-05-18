New Mexico: Nursing home reviews ongoing amid pandemic

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office is considering a request by a state lawmaker to look into an Albuquerque rehabilitation center as part of the agency’s ongoing review of health and safety concerns at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

The office said Monday it received a request from Republican Rep. Gregg Schmedes to investigate the eviction of senior residents with disabilities at the center.

All 54 patients were moved out in April as part of an agreement with state health officials to make room for coronavirus patients.

New Mexico has nearly 6,100 COVID-19 cases, with more than half located in McKinley and San Juan counties.