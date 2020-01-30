New Mexico nuclear waste facility to pause operations

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico nuclear waste plant will temporarily stop its waste acceptance and other operations to complete multiple maintenance projects.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reported that the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant is expected to cease its primary operations of receiving and disposing nuclear waste from Feb. 14 to March 15.

Federal energy officials say the maintenance projects are expected to take multiple days or be conducted in critical areas of the facility.

Officials say waste shipments would also be put on hold until the projects are completed.