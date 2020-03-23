New Mexico now has 65 coronavirus cases including young boy

by: Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials say eight more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in New Mexico, pushing the total to 65.

The New Mexico Department of Health said in a statement that one of the new cases was a 9-year-old boy in McKinley County.

Officials said two other COVID-19 cases were in Bernalillo County, which includes metro Albuquerque and now has 34 of the 65 overall cases.

Officials said a woman in her 60s and a man in his 30s tested positive in Bernalillo County while a woman in her 50s and another female in her 20s had positive tests in Doña Ana County.

A man in his 30s and a man in his 40s were the news cases in Santa Fe County along with a man in his 50s in San Juan County.

