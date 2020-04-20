New Mexico now has 1,845 COVID-19 cases and 55 known deaths

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say 39 Albuquerque police officers have been placed on quarantine after being exposed to a law enforcement officer who recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Police say two civilian workers with the department also were exposed.

Department officials didn’t immediately disclose which agency the infected officer works for.

Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told KOB-TV that officials still are waiting for the test results.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health announced Sunday that New Mexico now has 1,845 coronavirus cases _ up 47 from Saturday _ and two more deaths to push that total to at least 55.