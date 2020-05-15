New Mexico national forests to impose fire restrictions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Three forests in northern New Mexico will be implementing fire restrictions next week to reduce the risk of human-caused fires.

Forest officials cited dry conditions in announcing the restrictions for the Carson, Cibola and Santa Fe forests.

They’re also worried about the complexity of fighting wildfires amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Lincoln National Forest in southern New Mexico already is prohibiting campfires.

New Mexico’s state forester also has imposed restrictions on fireworks, campfires, smoking and open fires on all non-municipal, non-federal and non-tribal lands statewide because of the escalating fire danger.