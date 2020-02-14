New Mexico museum tries to find name for robotic tyrannosaur

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is trying to name the robotic version of the Bisti Beast tyrannosaur.

The museum in Albuquerque has collected name suggestions from visitors for months.

They have narrowed down choices to the top five most popular suggestions and want the public’s help choosing the final name.

Museum officials say the most popular names include Juniper, Bailey, Bella, Betty and Bonita.

They plan to announce a name March 14 when the museum opens its next dinosaur exhibit.

The real Bisti Beast was found in the Bisti Badlands of New Mexico and its skull is on display in the museum’s “Back to Bones” exhibit.