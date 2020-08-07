New Mexico moves to restart visits at long-term care sites

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives her weekly update on COVID-19 and the state’s effort to contain it during a virtual news conference from the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico plans to gradually restore visiting opportunities with residents of some nursing homes and other long-term care facilities by arranging outdoor or open-window meetings.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday that face masks and Plexiglas dividers will still be used out of an abundance of caution to guard against transmission of COVID-19 at long-term care centers.

The initiative will begin next week in a handful of counties with relatively low rates of positive testing for the coronavirus.

The state is also adding two new exceptions to self-quarantine requirements for travelers entering or returning to the state, as health officials try to keep outside coronavirus outbreaks at bay.