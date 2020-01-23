New Mexico minimum wage could affect Medicaid eligibility

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Thousands of New Mexicans who are enrolled in the Medicaid program could end up losing their eligibility because of the recent increase in the state’s minimum wage.

Starting Jan. 1, base pay rose to $9 an hour, marking the first in a series of increases in New Mexico’s minimum wage that will top out at $12 per hour in 2023.

The state Human Services Department says the first bump up in the minimum wage in more than a decade could affect the eligibility of an estimated 6,000 people.

There are more than 827,000 individuals on New Mexico’s Medicaid rolls.