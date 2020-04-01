New Mexico meeting on power plant’s future gets hijacked

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An online meeting that was meant to decide the future of a major coal-fired power plant in New Mexico has been derailed by a group of young people who interrupted the proceedings by playing rap music laden with racial epithets and posting derogatory messages.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission was hosting the virtual meeting Wednesday regarding the planned closure of the San Juan Generating Station.

The interruption came as the chair was speaking about needing to protect the rights of customers of the state’s largest electric utility.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the meeting would resume and when regulators would be able to vote.