New Mexico mayor vows to reopen city despite lockdown order

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham puts on her face mask when not speaking during an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state during a news conference in the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of the small western New Mexico city of Grants has announced that he allow small businesses to reopen in defiance of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s order that’s keeping nonessential businesses closed.

Grants Mayor Martin Hicks said Thursday he will allow the businesses to open their doors on Monday.

He also says he’ll use the city’s police force to prevent State Police officers from issuing lockdown violation citations.

Lujan Grisham last month ordered nonessential businesses to close to stop the spread of COVID-19.

New Mexico has 2,379 confirmed coronavirus cases and 78 people have died.