New Mexico Mayor Defies Stay-At-Home Orders

Several businesses in Grants, New Mexico opened Monday, prompting complaints and visits by state police, after Mayor Martin "Modey" Hicks announced his plan to defy COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

(KOB/NBC News) The mayor of Grants, New Mexico challenged the Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Public Health Orders Monday, allowing small businesses to reopen.

“What the governor is doing is wrong,” said Mayor Martin “Modey” Hicks. “And that’s why we’re standing up against it.”

Several businesses opened, including a gun store and the city-operated golf course.

“Come play golf,” Hicks encouraged.

However, New Mexico State Police quickly put a stop to the golfing. Officers issued a cease and desist order to the golf course.

When asked, Hicks said he would not take responsibility for an outbreak or death of citizens.

“Am I going to be responsible for the deaths? No,” he said. “How am I going to be responsible for something that’s already in my town.”

