New Mexico may require independent probes of police violence

A healthcare worker administers a routine COVID-19 test to state Sen. Mimi Steward, of Bernalillo, on Monday, June 15, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M.. Legislators and state workers were tested in a parking garage the state Capitol ahead of a special legislative session called in response to the budget crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Leading Republican legislators in New Mexico say they won’t stand in the way of initiatives to require police body cameras and prohibit chokeholds.

Republican House minority leader Jim Townsend and GOP House whip Rod Montoya said Monday that most public safety in New Mexico agencies already prohibit chokeholds and voiced qualified support for mandatory police body cameras.

Additional proposed policing reforms would steer investigations of deadly police enforcement actions away from reluctant local prosecutors and toward specially appointed prosecutors with greater independence.

Legislators are at odds over plans to close off direct public access to the Statehouse as a coronavirus precaution when the Legislature convenes on Thursday.