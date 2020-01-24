New Mexico may ratchet up tobacco oversight

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators are considering a full ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine vaping products along with more robust oversight of retail sales to discourage use by young people.

Backed by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, one initiative would expand enforcement of the age limit on tobacco sales by requiring licenses for retailers.

The licenses could be revoked for repeated illegal sales to those under age 21.

The American Heart Association released a public opinion poll Thursday that shows majority support for prohibiting flavored products and licensing retailers.