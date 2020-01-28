New Mexico may extend tax credit to non-citizens

State Rep. Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, pins a badge of his father, Javier Martínez, Sr., of Juarez, Mexico, before the start of the New Mexico legislative session in Santa Fe, N.M. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. New Mexico’s Democrat-led Legislature is looking for new ways to bolster a lagging public education system and open up new economic opportunities by legalizing recreational marijuana and providing tuition-free college education, as a 30-day legislative session began Tuesday. (AP Photo/ Russell Contreras)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Activists for immigrant communities are pushing for legislation that allows New Mexico residents without Social Security numbers to qualify for state tax credits aimed at working families.

Immigrants and allied advocacy groups thronged the state Capitol building Monday to lobby for stronger enforcement of laws that ensure low-wage workers are fully paid and reforms that would shield state records from access by federal immigration authorities.

The group Somos Un Pueblo Unido says the initiatives are designed provide fair and equitable treatment of working families that are vital to the state economy.

The group also supports greater state spending to encourage participation in the U.S. Census.

