New Mexico may elect historic all-female US House delegation

U.S. Rep. Debra Haaland of Albuquerque, N.M., seeks support from local party delegates at the Democratic Party preprimary convention in Pojoaque, N.M., Saturday, March 7, 2020. Candidates for open congressional and Senate seats underwent the first test of their political might as the Democratic and Republican parties of New Mexico held statewide conventions. The conventions decide the ballot order for candidates in the state’s primary election on June 2. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico voters are on the verge of sending a historic all-female U.S. House delegation to Congress, no matter which party wins races.

And the state’s three congresswoman may be all women of color, another milestone.

Latina and Native American candidates are running in all primaries in each contests and have been among the top fundraisers.

Democratic Rep. Deb Haaland, who is Laguna Pueblo, is running for re-election for her Albuquerque set. Democratic Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, who is Mexican American, is running for re-election for her southern New Mexico seat.

Women in both the Republican and Democratic primaries are running for the open northern New Mexico seat.