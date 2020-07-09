New Mexico marks 2nd highest daily new COVID-19 case count

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham removes her face mask at the start of an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in New Mexico and the State’s effort to limit the impact of the disease on residents, during a news conference at the State Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., Wednesday May 27, 2020. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It will be up to the New Mexico Supreme Court to decide a case over the state’s authority to enforce certain provisions of public health orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Arguments will be presented during an Aug. 4 remote hearing.

About a dozen business owners and companies are challenging Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s authority to levy hefty fines for violating public health orders.

The Democratic governor has declined to reopen any more of the economy because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

State officials said Wednesday marked New Mexico’s second-highest daily new case count yet, with the statewide total of confirmed cases topping 14,000 since the pandemic began.