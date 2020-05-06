New Mexico mandates face masks at retail stores, restaurants

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is ordering workers at retail stores and restaurants to wear face coverings as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, starting with big box stores and major grocery stores on Wednesday.
The requirement extends to other essential businesses starting on Monday.
A new testing strategy for the state prison system also was announced Tuesday, and the state plans to underwrite a monthly hazard bonus for child care workers.
New Mexico health officials are confirming six new deaths and 107 confirmed infections linked to the coronavirus pandemic.